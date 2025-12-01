Ajax game halted by supporter fireworks, rescheduled for empty stadium on Tuesday

Ajax’s Eredivisie fixture against FC Groningen was abandoned on Sunday evening, November 30, after only six minutes of play due to a massive, unauthorized fireworks display set off by home supporters.

The tribute was orchestrated by Ajax’s F-side ultras in honour of a recently deceased 29-year-old fan, filling the Johan Cruyff Arena with thick smoke behind one goal.

The game was halted by referee Bas Nijhuis, citing an inability to guarantee safety. A brief attempt to restart failed as more pyrotechnics were ignited.

“The safety of spectators and players has been put at risk,” Ajax stated, describing the events as “utterly outrageous” and “unacceptable.”

The club apologized to all affected supporters.

Despite pre-match searches with dogs and other preventive measures, Ajax’s financial director, Shashi Baboeram Panday, admitted the club was “surprised by the amount and type of fireworks.”

The match has been rescheduled to be played behind closed doors at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, December 2. Ajax has pledged to review footage to recognise and punish those responsible.

The incident adds to a tumultuous season for the Dutch giants, who have struggled for form and recently parted ways with manager John Heitinga.