FBI Director Kash Patel is ‘insecure, arrogant, obsessed with social media': Report

The report includes information from 24 different sources

December 01, 2025

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel has come under fire after a recent report by the National Alliance of Retired and Active-Duty FBI Special Agents and Analysts has accused him of being more concerned with building “personal resume” instead of focusing on the organization.

The 115-page report titled "A Pulse Check of the First Six Months" quoted multiple internal sources as:

  • Lacking requisite experience
  • Insecure or possessing measured self confidence
  • Very personable and likeable
  • Giving premature public remarks
  • Arrogant
  • Obsessed with social media

Several sources accused Patel of creating a culture of mistrust and uncertainty among the ranks since taking charge of the organization.

The alliance has also criticised the Deputy Director of the FBI Dan Boningo with some going to the extent of calling him a “clown."

Patel and Boningo faced withering criticism for posting premature updates on social media after political commentator Charlie Kirk’s murder.

One of the sources advised them to “stop talking, stop posting and just be professional.”

The report is presented to U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IOWA) Chairman, U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary and U.S. Representative Jim Jordan (R-OHIO) Chairman.

The report includes information from 24 different sources and is written in the style of an official FBI Intelligence Assessment report. 

It comes after White House denied reports claiming President Trump planned to sack the FBI director.

