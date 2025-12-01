A new YouTube glitch is distorting viewing experience: Know more here

Adding to the woes of ad-supported YouTube users who have been reeling from deteriorated service over the years, a new glitch has emerged, testing users' patience, making the viewing more frustrating.

What's happening?

An ad for a Google Play app gets stuck at the buffering stage when opening a YouTube video, according to a Reddit post.

Compounding the issue, the purported glitchy advert appears during "every other" ad break, forcing them to close and reopen the video to avoid the problem. This can be particularly irritating for those who binge-watch content on the Google-owned platform.

The possible fix

As per another Redditor, a possible fix for this adversity is that users need to exit the video or close the app and restart it.

Numerous Redditor reports have also verified the severity of the issue, with one user giving a workaround: block the ad via the three-dot button in the ad description ( keep in mind that this solution may not be reliable).

Comments flooding under the original post indicated that attempts to replicate it on the YouTube app for Android were unsuccessful, which means it's affecting users in specific regions.

The ad is said to be for an app, and the intriguing thing is that this glitch does not occur with other ads on YouTube.

For those affected, waiting for YouTube to resolve the issue or considering YouTube Premium may be the best long-term solution.