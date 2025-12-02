Passengers with incomplete, forged documents won't be allowed to leave country: Naqvi

A student leaving for the United States at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, Pakistan, on January 21, 2023. — Reuters

Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi has stressed that passengers carrying incomplete or forged documents will not be allowed to leave the country under any circumstances.

The minister made these remarks during a surprise visit to Lahore Airport on Monday to review passenger facilitation and the efficiency of immigration procedures.

During the visit, Naqvi inspected immigration counters and observed the system linking passengers’ travel history with their identity cards and passports. He commended the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Ali Zia and his team for implementing a faster, streamlined system.

The interior minister interacted with passengers departing for and arriving from foreign destinations, inquiring about the time taken and the overall experience of the immigration process. Passengers expressed satisfaction, noting that the entire procedure was completed in just two minutes. They told the minister that his repeated visits had noticeably improved airport services.

Naqvi made it clear that no passenger with complete and valid travel documents is being stopped, nor will be stopped, from travelling.

“Pakistan’s dignity is our collective dignity. Anyone whose actions may bring disrepute to the country cannot be permitted to travel,” the minister stated.

FIA Director Zia and other senior officials were also present during the visit.

The federal minister’s remarks follow reports of passengers being offloaded from flights at various airports despite having valid documents. During a visit to Islamabad Airport last week, Naqvi had said that passengers holding “genuine and complete documents” should not be barred from travelling abroad.

He also ordered a strict crackdown on visa agents exploiting travellers for financial gains and took notice of a passenger complaint regarding low staffing at immigration counters, directing an immediate inquiry including a review of CCTV footage.

Earlier, the FIA issued a clarification, saying that no passengers were being offloaded from flights, except for those having incomplete documents.

The agency warned the public against fake news being spread on social media and highlighted efforts to curb human smuggling and prevent illegal travel, particularly following recent incidents in which Pakistanis were killed while attempting to travel abroad illegally.