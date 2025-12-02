World stunned to witness ‘superb execution' of PAF operation against India in May: air chief

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu addressing a ceremony on December 2, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu says living in challenging times

Says defeated enemy with far greater numerical might.

Air chief credits Marka-e-Haq success to unified national approach.



Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has said that the world was “stunned” to witness superb execution of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) operation against India in May this year.

Addressing a graduation ceremony at PAF Academy in Risalpur on Tuesday, the air chief said for the first time in history, the PAF conducted full spectrum, multi-domain operation employing element of space, electronic warfare along with long range vectors unmanned aerial system, killer drones and loitering munitions.



“…the world was stunned to witness the superb execution of Pakistan Air Force operation that was excellently choreographed and flawlessly executed,” he added.

Air Chief Sidhu said: “We live in challenging times in the wake of a complex global and regional environment. Our adversaries have always been undermining the sovereignty of our beloved country. The recent conflict in May this year is also a manifestation of the same.

Alhamdulillah, in a remarkable show of unity, the people of Pakistan and its forces defeated the enemy with far greater numerical might.”

He said the success during Marka-e-Haq and Bunyan-um-Marsoos was the result of a unified national approach and Allah’s special blessings.

“On the fateful night of May 6 and 7, when Pakistan’s sovereignty was challenged by the aggressor, the PAF upheld its legacy of fighting outnumbered and shot down the enemy’s most modern and capable aircraft — including multiple Rafales, Su-30MKIs, Mirage 2000s, MiG-29s and unmanned aerial systems — with solid evidence and electronic signatures.”

The air chief further stated that this fierce aerial engagement is being regarded as one of the most intense and longest battles in modern aerial history, leaving the enemy’s skies silent for the remainder of the conflict.

"We also responded to their pre-emption on May 10, alongside the Pakistan Army, with a paralysing punch, striking their bases and ground assets deep inside the enemy’s territory from north to south, besides neutralising the state-of-the-art S-400 air defence system and command-and-control centres.

"Without any doubt, the PAF could have gone further, but we inherit a mature strategic culture. Our actions and operations were effective, yet calibrated and balanced, driven by a single aim: to ensure peace with honour, in line with the aspirations of our great nation," he added.

Earlier this year, Pakistan and Indian engaged in a military showdown, the worst between the old foes in decades, which was sparked by a terrorist attack on tourists in IIOJK's Pahalgam area, which New Delhi alleged was backed by Pakistan.

Islamabad denied involvement in the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 men and offered to participate in a neutral probe into the deadly incident.

During the clashes, Pakistan downed seven Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.