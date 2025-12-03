December full Moon 2025: Data, time, best way to watch

December 03, 2025
This year’s final supermoon, also known as “Cold Moon’ peaks on Thursday, December 4. But, astronomers note that the best viewing option is actually on Wednesday, December 3.
This is supported by compelling evidence i.e., the Moon will perform a captivating pas de deux with one of the sky’s most famous star clusters.
In astronomy, pas de deux refers to the close, gravitational influenced orbital motions of two celestial objects like planets, stars, or asteroids.
December’s full Moon will be at perigee i.e., closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, making it appear slightly larger and brighter than average.
However, the true spectacle comes tonight as the nearly full Moon approaches and then occults, or passes directly in front of, the Pleiades star cluster (M45), also known as the Seven Sisters.
After this event, the Moon will reach its full phase at 6:14 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 4.
The Cold Moon is marked as the third and final supermoon of 2025. Other full moons were:
It is named as the cold moon as it rises during one of the coldest, darkest periods of the year. 12 full moons of each year come from names given by Native Americans, which reference key events or changes in nature occurring in that month.