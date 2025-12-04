 
Karachi to get another Nadra mega centre

Nadra official says mega centre will be fully operational within a year

By
Suleman Saadat
|

December 04, 2025

A representational image of a NADRA mega centre. — APP/File
KARACHI: In a bid to ease the burden on existing facilities and improve service delivery, the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has announced the establishment of a sixth mega centre in the city's Malir district.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Nadra and Model Colony's Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) for the establishment of a new registration centre in Malir's Model Colony on a half-acre site.

The modern mega centre will facilitate at least six million people from Korangi and Malir under a single roof. It would have at least 30 counters and would provide services to more than 3,000 citizens a day.

Director General Nadra, Aamir Ali Khan (left), and Model Town Chairman, Zafar Ahmed Khan, sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Model Colony, Malir, on December 4, 2025. — Facebook/@ tmcmodelcolony
Director General Nadra, Aamir Ali Khan (left), and Model Town Chairman, Zafar Ahmed Khan, sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Model Colony, Malir, on December 4, 2025. — Facebook/@ tmcmodelcolony

Speaking on the occasion, Model Town Chairman Zafar Ahmed Khan said that a half-acre of land has been provided for the project, and the mega centre will be operational within eight months, where CNIC, Bay Form, Arms License, and other essential services will be provided.

Meanwhile, Nadra Director General, Regional Head Office, Aamir Ali Khan, said that today marks an important milestone in improving civic amenities.

Khan added that this mega centre in Model Colony will be Nadra’s sixth major centre in Karachi, which will be made fully operational within a year.

He noted that this is an era of technology and artificial intelligence, but technology has also increased risks of cybercrime, and Nadra has full strength, with all important security measures to protect its data from security threats and breaches in accordance with modern requirements.

