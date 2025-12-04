CDF notification to be issued 'at any moment', says law minister

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir. — Inter-Services Public Relations

Tarar urges against speculations on notification.

CDF to become head of all armed forces.

CDF post created under 27th Amendment.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Thursday that the notification for Pakistan’s first Chief of Defence Forces’ (CDF) appointment would be issued "at any moment", stressing that it was already in process.

“It is in process and at the moment, the notification or whatever necessary steps [...] will be in front of you soon. I want to urge that there should be no speculations over it [...] and there’s no political disconnect on this,” the minister told reporters in Islamabad.

Following his remarks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent the summary for the appointment of the COAS Munir as Pakistan's first Chief of Defence Forces to President Asif Ali Zardari for approval.

Field Marshal Munir will serve as both COAS and the country’s first Chief of Defence Forces for a five-year term.

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir is set to be notified as the CDF after the post of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) was abolished following the 27th Amendment.

Under the new law, the COAS will concurrently serve as CDF for five years, which means he will be the head of all Pakistan Armed Forces. Field Marshal Munir’s tenure will restart from the date the new notification is issued.

The legislation further clarified that once the first notification for the dual office is issued, the incumbent COAS tenure will be deemed to have recommenced from the date of that notification.

The federal government will now determine the duties and responsibilities of the CDF, including multi-domain integration, restructuring and ensuring jointness across the armed forces.

Moreover, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, while speaking to Geo News today, said that the CDF is going to become an extremely important institution in terms of national security. He noted that the law was amended for the post of Chief of Defence Forces.

The prime minister’s adviser said that regulations and rules for the CDF are yet to be framed and that great caution is required for the CDF’s rules.

Sanaullah said that speculation regarding delays in the CDF notification is baseless. He said that linking the CDF notification with anything is not appropriate.

The PM’s adviser said that the list of individuals abroad spreading anti-Pakistan content on social media will be expanded. He said that propaganda from abroad related to national security will not be allowed.

Sanaullah said that it is the government’s responsibility to stop hateful material from abroad concerning security institutions. He said that no law allows propaganda related to national security.

While rumours persist regarding the CDF’s notification, Dr Tauqir Shah, a close aide to the prime minister, categorically rejected speculation about alleged cracks between the civil and military leadership, calling such claims "baseless" and "misleading".

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had also rebuffed widespread speculation regarding the delay in issuance of the notification, saying that creation of a new system cannot be done simply by "pressing a button".

Similarly, last week, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had also dismissed speculation about a notification for the appointment of the CDF, saying the announcement will be made in due time.