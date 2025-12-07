Milly Cyrus reveals new details on Godmother Dolly Patron's health

 
Miley Cyrus reveals new details on Godmother Dolly Parton's health

Dolly Parton postponed her shows as she suffered from kidney stone earlier this year

December 07, 2025

Milly Cyrus shared an update about her Godmother, Dolly Patron’s health after she raised concerns earlier this year.

In September, Patron missed an event, announcing Dollwood’s new Night Flight Expedition ride.

While attending the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in LA, the Wrecking Ball hitmaker spoke about Patron how she has been doing after the country singer said she has faced some "health challenges."

"She’s always gonna keep the show going," Cyrus told Entertainment Tonight. "The show must go on. She’s just excited to get back to work."

Previously, the Jolene singer explained her absence in a video, stating, "Hello Dollywood! It’s me. I know — and I’m here, and you’re there. And you’re wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem."

She continued, "I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it’d given me an infection, and the doctor said, 'You don’t need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.’”

Following the event, the country singer also postponed a number of her Las Vegas shows.

Fans grew increasingly more concerned when the Grammy winner’s sister, Freida Parton, shared on Facebook that she was “up all night praying” for the 9 to 5 singer.

However, she clarified in another Facebook post later that day that she “didn’t mean to scare anyone” and that her sister was just “a little under the weather.”

