Queen Camilla passes her crown to new woman for first time in history

Erica Bridge to oversee royal transport and ceremonial carriages

Geo News Digital Desk
December 07, 2025

Queen Camilla, alongside King Charles, has appointed Colonel Erica Bridge as the first female crown equerry, putting her in charge of the Royal Mews and all royal transport for the first time in history.

The 52 year old, currently serving as defence attaché at the UK embassy in Rome, will step into the role this spring, succeeding Colonel Toby Browne who is retiring after 15 years at the helm. 

The crown equerry oversees everything from ceremonial carriage processions to chauffeur-driven cars, as well as the training and care of the Royal Mews horses and staff that “meets the official and private requirements of the Royal Family at the highest level.”

The Royal Mews itself is relocating from London to Windsor, ending its 200-year residence at Buckingham Palace, largely for logistical reasons now that senior royals no longer live in the capital.

With the Palace undergoing a £369 million renovation, Charles and Camilla now reside at Clarence House when in London, keeping Buckingham Palace primarily as the King’s office.

Colonel Bridge’s appointment marks a historic first for the Royal Household, combining tradition, prestige, and a fresh, modern touch under the guidance of the Queen and King.

