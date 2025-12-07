Benny Blanco celebrates The Marias latest milestone with touching speech

The Marias is one of Benny Blanco’s favourite bands

Benny Blanco, as a musician himself, has a distinguished taste in music and The Marias is one of the bands that truly inspires him.

The 37-year-old music producer presented the indie pop band with the Anti-Hit Hitmakers of the Year award at the Hitmaker 2025 ceremony.

Before handing them the trophy, the Roses hitmaker delivered a heartfelt speech, admitting that he is “jealous” of the band because he wishes he could make the music they make.

Blanco began his speech by saying, "I get jealous sometimes when I hear songs that are so good that I didn't make them. They just make everything so easy. Something that takes them five seconds is something that would take me six to eight weeks to make."

He went on to share his experience of working with the band on his recent album with his now-wife, Selena Gomez, saying how their talent fascinated him in the studio.

Gomez and Blanco collaborated with The Marias on their song, Ojos Tristes, on I Said I Love You First, which was released earlier this year.

The band also released hits of their own in 2025, including Nobody New, and Back to Me.