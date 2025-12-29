Is Baba Vanga's most awaited 2025 prophecy about to become true?

As 2025 is about to end, followers of late Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga are eyeing the global broadcaster closely, fearing one may fulfil her chilling last prediction for the year: first contact with alien life.

The alleged prophecy, as relayed by her niece, states that 2025 will bring an unidentified foreign object (UFO) appearing as a “new light in the sky.”

The prophecy unfolds as this UFO will enable humanity to meet extraterrestrials for the first time, bringing answers instead of fear.

Her followers connect this prophecy with the recent astronomical phenomenon i.e., the close pass of the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS on December 19, though scientists identify it as a comet.

First identified by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), 3I ATLAS, is the third confirmed interstellar object passing close through the solar system.

Baba Vanga, who died in 1996, is a cult figure credited by believers for predicting 9/11 and COVID-10 pandemic.

Although skeptics note her as vague, posthumously recorded statement with several failed predictions.

However, it is yet to finalise whether her last prophecy of 2025 will deliver a historic revelation or another missed prediction.