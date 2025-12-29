 
Geo News

Is Baba Vanga's most awaited 2025 prophecy about to become true?

World holds breath as Baba Vanga’s ominous 2025 deadline falls on New Year’s eve

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 29, 2025

Is Baba Vangas most awaited 2025 prophecy about to become true?
Is Baba Vanga's most awaited 2025 prophecy about to become true?

As 2025 is about to end, followers of late Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga are eyeing the global broadcaster closely, fearing one may fulfil her chilling last prediction for the year: first contact with alien life.

The alleged prophecy, as relayed by her niece, states that 2025 will bring an unidentified foreign object (UFO) appearing as a “new light in the sky.”

The prophecy unfolds as this UFO will enable humanity to meet extraterrestrials for the first time, bringing answers instead of fear.

Her followers connect this prophecy with the recent astronomical phenomenon i.e., the close pass of the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS on December 19, though scientists identify it as a comet.

First identified by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), 3I ATLAS, is the third confirmed interstellar object passing close through the solar system.

Baba Vanga, who died in 1996, is a cult figure credited by believers for predicting 9/11 and COVID-10 pandemic.

Although skeptics note her as vague, posthumously recorded statement with several failed predictions.

However, it is yet to finalise whether her last prophecy of 2025 will deliver a historic revelation or another missed prediction. 

More From Viral

Samsung's Bixby comeback expected soon as Gemini competitor on Galaxy phones
Samsung's Bixby comeback expected soon as Gemini competitor on Galaxy phones
Google Photos coming to TVs, but exclusive on Samsung TVs for now
Google Photos coming to TVs, but exclusive on Samsung TVs for now
Anthony Joshua injured, two dead in Nigeria car crash after Jake Paul bout video
Anthony Joshua injured, two dead in Nigeria car crash after Jake Paul bout
Who is mysterious GTA 6 character appearing twice in trailer 2? here's what you need to know video
Who is mysterious GTA 6 character appearing twice in trailer 2? here's what you need to know
Satellite voice calls and advanced connectivity likely coming in Galaxy S26
Satellite voice calls and advanced connectivity likely coming in Galaxy S26
Erika Kirk reveals how faith led her to forgive husband's alleged killer Tyler Robinson video
Erika Kirk reveals how faith led her to forgive husband's alleged killer Tyler Robinson