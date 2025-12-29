Samsung's Bixby comeback expected soon as Gemini competitor on Galaxy phones

While it has long been overshadowed by rival smart assistants, Samsung's Bixby is set for a comeback on Galaxy phones, replacing Gemini, as its competition intensifies with emerging AI rivals.

Despite being outclassed by other smart assistants, Samsung appears determined to improve Bixby through a partnership with Perplexity AI, a competitor to ChatGPT.

This partnership will equip Bixby with the capabilities needed to execute complex commands more effectively, just as Apple did to integrate ChatGPT into Siri.

Citing recent reports, Android Authority noted that Samsung has begun testing Bixby powered by Perplexity AI, which harnesses a research-first approach to deliver accurate responses by accessing the web and utilising multiple large language models (LLMs).

A screenshot shared by user @achultra on X (formerly Twitter) depicted Bixby providing practical advice based on real-time weather conditions, showcasing the potential of this integration.

It was also mentioned that Bixby's return, complemented by a much powerful AI tool, is part of the One UI 8.5 beta, which Samsung rolled out earlier this month.

While the update mentioned the new features, they were not immediately visible until confirmed by users. It's noteworthy that Perplexity AI has already been integrated into Bixby on Samsung's other smart appliances, like connected refrigerators.

Leveraging its assistant's deeper integration with system controls and settings, Samsung eyes to secure a winning edge over Gemini by improving Bixby.

While it's unclear if Bixby's revival will coincide with the Galaxy S26 launch, Samsung’s efforts are definitely hinting at a commitment to enhancing its voice assistant capabilities in the competitive landscape of smart technology.