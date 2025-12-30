Rafael delivers Iron Beam, world’s first combat-ready laser air defence system

Rafael Advanced Defence Systems has handed over the world’s first “combat-ready” 100kW laser weapon to Israel.

The high-power laser air defence system, known as Iron Beam, has been deployed by Israel in a bid to reduce its cost of countering rockets, mortars and drones.

The system, capable of neutralizing airborne threats, costs a fraction of traditional interceptors.

According to the Israeli Defence Ministry, the system will be absorbed by the country’s air force and integrated into a multilayered air-defence network that includes Iron Dome, the Arrow missile system and David’s Sling.

The laser weapon system specialises in targeting low-flying targets that can escape the radar-guided interceptors.

Defence Minister Israel Katz hailed the delivery as historic, adding, “It changes the rules of the game as now costly missiles would not be used to intercept inexpensive threats.”

He added that instead of using missiles costing up to $100,000 per interceptor, the combat-ready laser weapon will be able to do the work with just a few cents of electricity.

The ministry stated that the Iron Beam reached operational maturity after weeks of testing, during which it successfully shot down rockets, mortars, drones and many other airborne threats.

Israel’s air defence systems are already considered one of the strongest in the world with an interception rate of around 90 to 95 percent; however, it faced difficulties against drones and low flying targets. Iron Beam is expected to provide a major boost to Israel’s defense capabilities.

The development of the system was first announced in 2014 and it took nearly a decade to reach deployment.