China establishes 'fat-prisons' for obese people to lose weight in 28 days

In a bid to counter the growing obesity problem, China has established a network of commercial or government-affiliated “fat prisons” where people spend 28 days and go through rigorous training to lose weight.

An Australian influencer, who recently enrolled at the camp, shared an inside peek on social media. The military-style camps in closed buildings do not allow participants to leave without valid reason before the completion of their training.

The influencer who goes by the name of Eggeats on Instagram shared that it costs less than $1000 to enrol in the camp and the fee covers accommodation, training and daily meals.

How do participants lose weight in “fat prisons”?

The programme encourages participants to lose weight through four hours of rigorous training everyday, personalised diet plans carefully crafted by a trainer and constant monitoring.

The training sessions include pounding treadmills, boxing and intense cardio. The meals between these sessions are carefully portioned for each participant to keep track of their calories.

When asked why the camps are known as prisons, Eggeats shared that the gates to the facility remain closed 24/7 and no one can sneak out.

The influencer shared that she was able to shed 4kg in the first two weeks of the camp.

These camps are proving vital for people who struggle to stay consistent in their weight loss journey. China has the highest number of obese individuals in the world. According to a 2020 report, nearly 50.7 percent of the population of the country is overweight.