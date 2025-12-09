Cynthia Erivo marks back-to-back Golden Globes nomination with sweet note

Cynthia Erivo celebrated her second consecutive Golden Globe nomination for Wicked.

The Harriet star achieved a major milestone as she became the first black woman to be nominated twice in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category.

The Grammy winner took to her Instagram to acknowledge the achievement and express her gratitude to friends and family who supported her through the journey.

"WOW!!! What lovely news to receive live from the rehearsal room of @draculawestend. It's an honour to be nominated once again for this film,” she wrote.

Erivo added, “It has been a beautiful journey to play this character, and this is the cherry on top. This entire journey could never have been possible without the wonderful leadership of my brother and glorious director @jonmchu and producer extraordinaire everyone could only wish for, Marc Platt."

In addition to her, co-star Ariana Grande also earned a nod in Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, on which the British actress wrote, "Congratulations to my sweet sister @arianagrande!! Thank you @goldenglobes!!"

Erivo has been nominated alongside Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee) and Emma Stone (Bugonia).

Wicked: For Good received five nominations including Best Original Song - Motion Picture for No Place Like Home and The Girl in the Bubble.

Previously, the film earned four nominations, however, neither Grande nor Erivo won awards for their performances in the movie, the film did win the ceremony's Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, for which it is also nominated this year.