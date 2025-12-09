Nicholas Hoult shares update on making of Tom Ford's ‘Cry to Heaven'

Nicholas Hoult shared details about his upcoming film Cry to Heaven directed by Tom Ford.

The film is a novel adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1982 novel of the same name, and follows the story two men in 18th century Italy, Guido Maffeo (a peasant castrated to become a star) and Tonio Treschi (a noble betrayed and forced into same fate), their lives intertwine in the glittering but cruel world of opera.

During his appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival, the Superman star, who starred in Ford’s A Single Man, told Variety, "Yeah, we start shooting next year for that. I’m really looking forward to being back on set with Tom. He’s a wonderful director to work with. Just his attention to detail."

The Nosferatu actor added, "His understanding of the emotions of the characters. He’s written a really beautiful script, and it’s a wonderful cast. So I’m really looking forward to working with everyone."

Hoult stars alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ciarán Hinds, Owen Cooper, George MacKay, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Hunter Schafer, Thandiwe Newton and Adele, among others.

Following pre-production this year in the UK and Italy, the Cry for Heaven will shoot in January, with a view to a release in autumn 2026.