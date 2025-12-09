KP risks governor's rule if provincial govt resists cooperation: Kundi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi speaks at an event in this undated image. — APP

Constitution contains provision of governor’s rule: Governor Kundi.

Adds KP govt failed to curb terrorism and drug trafficking.

Expresses full support for intelligence-based operations in province.



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that governor's rule could be imposed if the provincial government fails to work in coordination with the state.

His remarks came a day after State Minister for Law Aqeel Malik had said that the federal government was "seriously pondering" imposing a governor's rule in KP, citing poor governance, terrorism and the border situation with Afghanistan.

Speaking to Geo News morning show Geo Pakistan, Governor Kundi said that the Constitution contains provisions for governor’s rule, making it a legally valid option, and stressed that its enforcement ultimately depends on the conduct of the provincial government.

He said that provincial governments cannot function without support from the Centre, especially in security matters, expressing full backing for intelligence-based operations.

Governor Kundi also criticised the KP government for "failing" to curb terrorism and drug trafficking, urging Chief Minister Sohail Afridi to remain in his home district of Khyber and address these challenges.

He questioned the utilisation of funds in the province, noting that not a single new police station had been constructed, nor had police been given proper training or modern weaponry.

He said some political leaders demand the withdrawal of the military from the province, yet KP lacks the capacity to manage security for even a few days without army support.

Kundi said that other provinces like Sindh and Punjab are competing in major projects, but KP continues to struggle for basic stability. He said that people in KP want education, peace, development, and prosperity, while

He also criticised PTI’s approach of "shutting down" the province and resorting to protests, questioning who would represent KP's case before the federal government under such circumstances.

He further said PTI’s founder must face the consequences of his actions, adding that serving only a year and a half in prison does not justify "crocodile tears."

Separately, Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar said that the possibility of governor’s rule arises when the provincial government fails to perform its duties effectively, particularly in maintaining law and order and countering terrorism.

He said: “Whenever a governor’s rule is imposed, it will have justification.” Tarar said that KP is the only province where non-custom-paid vehicles are circulating, highlighting clear signs of governmental failure in the province.

Tarar noted that people have rejected anti-army narratives, which was evident in the low turnout at the recent Peshawar rally.