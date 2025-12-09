Miles Teller receives heart-warming tribute from his high school

Miles Teller receives heart-warming tribute his high school

Miles Teller returned to his hometown state for a special assembly with students at his high school, Lecanto.

Teller, whose debut film Rabbit Hole was released in 2010, walked into the theatre, on the very stage he once performed as a student to acknowledge the tribute.

Teller was invited to the school to celebrate the naming of the school’s theater after his own name.

“I was just in the dressing room earlier tonight, and I was having all of these memories," said Teller, who graduated in 2005. "I mean, that’s where I got ready to go on and perform.”

He added, “So, you think actors come from maybe certain drama high schools that have performing arts schools that have a lot of money put in the program. We just did it based on passion.”

Teller gratefully addressed the crowd as he began to express what this dedication means to him, “I’ve been in some really prestigious rooms. I’ve been a part of some really wonderful celebrations of different talent and different films, but for me, this is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me.”

The decision to name the theatre was made earlier this year by the LHS School Advisory Council, which lent its full support. Principal Troy LaBarbara spoke directly to the impact the famous LHS alumnus has left on the community.

“Miles, having you here shows our students something powerful. It proves that your dreams can take you places, even if your story begins right here in little Lecanto. You remind us that success isn’t about where you start but, it’s about the courage to keep pushing, keep growing, and keep believing,” she said