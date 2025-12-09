Duchess of Gloucester quietly performs vital role at Kensington meeting

The Duchess of Gloucester took on a poignant task for the monarchy after attending an important royal reunion.

As the royal family continue to wrap their royal engagements and duties for the year, Buckingham Palace had assigned Birgitte, married to Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin Prince Richard, to offer her support and give hope to families.

The 79-year-old royal is a patron of the charity, Missing People. She attended the Evening of Hope and Remembrance Service at St Mary Abbots Parish Church in London on Monday.

Titled, ‘A Light in the Dark’, the Duchess arrived solo to the gathering to stand alongside with families who are missing loved ones this Christmas. King Charles’s aunt is known to undertake such sensitive engagements by herself so she can personally offer comfort to people facing a difficult time during the festive season.

It is a quite and a vital duty that came just two days after she had attended Kate Middleton’s Together At Christmas Carol concert on Friday.

As the Duchess, who has proven to be a reliable and hardworking member of the royal family, is expected to work until Christmas day before she joins the family reunion at Sandringham for the holiday.