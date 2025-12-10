Prince William, Kate Middleton’s concerns for Prince Louis: ‘day will come’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are doting parents to their three children and have long established how much they prioritise them.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have also not shied away from breaking several royal protocols and traditions for the well-being of Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, and made their own.

The children are well-loved by the public and fans are always eager to see the young royals during royal events, especially at the balcony. As the eldest Wales child, George, is ready for the next phase in his royal heritage, William and Kate have lingering concerns for their youngest.

Prince Louis is known for his cheeky antics that have captured the hearts of the fans and is dubbed, ‘cute’ for being unable to maintain the poise that his elder siblings so easily carry.

Sources have revealed that William and Kate “are easier on Louis because he’s the baby of the family” but they fear one day will come when he would have to grow out of it.

According to the insider, the parents do their “best to teach him how to behave, but understand these events are tiresome” and Louis is “quite a handful”. The source told OK! magazine that William and Kate “don’t want to break his little spirit”.

The source claimed that William and Kate are like any other parents who are much more lenient towards the youngest. However, they are well-aware that “the day will come and making faces won’t be ‘cute.’ Hopefully, Louis will grow out of it”.

There has been a notable change though as Louis is getting older. Recently, he joined his family on Friday to mark the Together At Christmas Concert, helmed by Princess Kate.

He was seen obediently following with his siblings; and while he no longer made faces, he still garnered adoration from the onlookers.