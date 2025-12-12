SpaceX sets 2026 IPO date as Elon Musk signals a major strategic overhaul

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk hinted at a major overhaul strategy for the company in 2026 in a post on X on December 11, 2025.

Elon Musk has publicly responded to ongoing buzz about a potential SpaceX initial public offering (IPO), confirming that a report on the company’s plans is “accurate.’

The comment surfaced on X, where the SpaceX CEO replied to an article from Ard Technica analyzing why a SpaceX IPO seems an option on the cards.

Musk’s nod adds weight to a series of recent reports that SpaceX is preparing for a potential IPO in 2026.

According to Berger, who is a senior space editor at Ars Technica, Musk’s shift to a potential IPO in 2026—marks a significant reversal that was prompted by his desire to avoid the public scrutiny he faced with Tesla and to prevent shareholder financial expectations from derailing his long-term vision for Mars.

SpaceX’s current standing in the startup landscape is ranked second to OpenAI as the most valuable private startup, as per the data released by Crunchbase.

Reuters confirmed the 2026 timeline, reporting that SpaceX is targeting over $25 billion in funding. Sources indicate the listing could value the company above $1 trillion.

If valued as reported, SpaceX’s IPO would represent the second-biggest of all time, behind only Saudi Aramco’s record $1.7 trillion in 2019.