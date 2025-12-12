With Spotify’s latest AI upgrade, you can personalise playlists as you please

In line with artificial intelligence's (AI) incredibly increasing footfall across sectors, music streaming giant Spotify has also unveiled a new AI upgrade, a new feature called “Promoted Playlists,” letting users personalise algorithm-generated playlists in a more detailed manner.

Currently in beta form, Spotify's new “Promoted Playlists” were announced on Wednesday and are exclusively available to premium subscribers in New Zealand. The feature supports the English language only.

The tool enables users to specify their playlist preferences in detail through command prompts.

Promoted Playlists: What is Spotify's new update for playlists?

What sets Promoted Playlists apart from previous AI playlist features, which focused on recent tracks, is that they analyse a user's complete listening history, ensuring that recommendations remain in line with users' musical tastes in the long run.

What's unique in Spotify's Promoted Playlists?

New Spotify feature, Promoted Playlists, builds on last year's AI playlists, accepting longer and more intricate prompts. For instance, users can request playlists such as “music from my top artists from the last five years,” or more complex combinations like “high-energy pop and hip-hop for a 30-minute 5K run.”

This flexibility allows listeners to refine their requests until the playlist aligns perfectly with their mood or activity.

Users can also choose how frequently their playlists refresh, having the options for daily or weekly updates, mirroring functionalities like Discover Weekly or Daily Mixes that are tailored to specific themes or genres.

Each playlist will include descriptions explaining the song selections. Spotify is also providing sample prompts to guide users.

As they're currently in beta phase, the company is refining Promoted Playlists before expanding them globally.