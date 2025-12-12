Reddit challenges Australia's social media ban for teens, and THESE are its arguments

Reddit challenges Australia's social media ban for teens: See arguments

While several countries have begun mulling over replicating social media restrictions for teens after Australia banned under-16s from over 10 social media platforms, the popular community forum Reddit has legally challenged the ban in the Australian High Court.

In its petition against Australia’s recent social media ban for teens, Reddit argues that the law is ineffective and infringes on free speech by restricting political discussion online.

How Reddit is justifying its fight against Australia’s social media ban on teens?

Another notable argument part of Reddit's lawsuit is that the law is “invalid on the basis of the implied freedom of political communication,” as it burdens political discourse.

Australia's social media ban has blocked teenagers from 10 major platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit. The law now requires platforms to implement age-verification methods to prevent underage access.

Reddit is reportedly seeking either to have the law declared invalid or to be excluded from its provisions.

While Reddit acknowledges the importance of protecting minors, it believes that the law in place could isolate teens from engaging in community experiences, including political discussions.

The political views of younger users can influence the opinions of their parents and teachers; therefore, their participation in discussions is crucial, Reddit said.

Reddit views itself more as a forum for adults focused on knowledge sharing rather than a traditional social network, highlighting that most of its content is accessible without an account.

The platform also offered a thoughtful suggestion: accounts can actually enhance protections for minors through customisable settings.

Despite its objections, Reddit clarified that its challenge is not meant to evade compliance with the law but rather to advocate for specific measures to protect young users without imposing restrictions.