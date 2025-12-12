New Nvidia software to help trace AI chips' location as US enforces Chip Security Act

New Nvidia software to help trace its AI chips' location as US enforces Chip Security Act

Following a frenzy in the chip space that eased with the US administration lifting the ban on China, another Nvidia has once again startled the world by working on a new software that provides location verification for its AI graphics processing units (GPUs).

This immensely sophisticated technological marvel has been attained in response to increasing pressure from Washington to prevent restricted chips from reaching China.

What is Nvidia's new chip-tracing app?

The software can collect various types of sensor data, such as IP addresses and timestamps, which could help locate devices. Lukasz Olejnik, a senior research fellow at King’s College London, noted that while Nvidia claims its GPUs lack hardware tracking, the collected metadata could still allow for practical location identification.

The notable point is that this location-tracking Nvidia software is an opt-in service that allows Nvidia chip customers to install a client software agent that also monitors the health of their AI GPUs.

The chip maker clarified that this software does not provide it or any external parties the authority to disable chips, emphasising that there is “no kill switch.”

This initiative comes amid calls from U.S. lawmakers for enhanced tracking mechanisms in advanced AI chips to control exports, particularly regarding sales to China.

The Chip Security Act, introduced by Senator Tom Cotton and a bipartisan group, aims to mandate security features in these chips.

Irrespective of pressures from the U.S., Chinese officials have warned Nvidia against implementing tracking features.