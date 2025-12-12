Elon Musk reveals he now believes in God after years as an atheist

Elon Musk recently opened up about his religious belief and revealed that after spending years as an atheist, he has now started believing that “God exists.”

The tech billionaire previously stated that he didn’t believe in anything. However, in a podcast interview with Katie Miller, the SpaceX CEO said, “I believe this universe came from something. God is the Creator.”

He didn’t clarify the religion he follows but confirmed that he is not an atheist anymore. Last year, he claimed to be a “cultural christian”.

In an August 25 post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, "Woke is a religion that filled the void that Christianity left.”

He compared human life to a video game or an alien Netflix series whose main purpose is to keep humanity excited.

Speaking on the December 9 episode of Katie Miller’s podcast, the Tesla head said, “Ratings appear quite good and If Darwin theory is applied to Simulation theory, the most interesting outcomes will continue.”

This shift in his faith comes after he publicly leaned toward right wing politics and supported the United States President Donald Trump, openly criticising what he calls “woke mind virus”.

The hour-long interview, already watched over 350,000 times, included discussions of Musk’s time at DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), time travel, colonisation of Mars and aliens.