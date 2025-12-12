'6-7' viral trend turns JD vance's son's church meet into meme drama—here's how

The ‘6-7’ viral trend, which has been taking over classrooms, churches, and fast-food chains, has now engulfed U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who is calling for a ban on repeating the '6-7' numbers.

VP JD Vance revealed that during a church service on December 9, his son caused an uproar in church, yelling repeatedly “six seven” during the Bible reading on pages 66-67.

The vice president took to X and wrote, “Yesterday at church the Bible readings started on page 66-67 of the missal, and my 5-year-old went absolutely nuts repeating “six seven” like 10 times.

And now I think we need to make this narrow exception to the first amendment and ban these numbers forever.”

While JD Vance is clearly not alone in this social media buzz, eagle-eyed users seized the chance to create humor out of nowhere, turning his confession into a meme drama.

Netizens react

When Vance posted another tweet wondering where "6-7" came from, he recalled his childhood, saying, "When we were kids all of our viral trends at least had an origin story."

In response, netizens showcased their meme skills, with one such user reminding Vice President Vance, commenting , “JD, 6 7 is just like that game when we were in grade school where one kid would yell “NIG” and then another kid would yell “GER”.”

“How crazy it is that you can have this type of interaction with the vice president of the United States,” added another.

A third one quipped, “This is one issue that should unite Republicans and Democrats.”

“Hi Mr Vance, 67 is a harmless meme that brings everyone together through a shared joy and laugh Take some time to understand it from the kids point of view and I am certain you will start doing the 67 with them real soon haha Cheers!,” commented the fourth user.

Background of “6-7” viral trend

The term originated from rapper Skrilla’s song “Doot Doot (6 7),” pointing to a 6-foot, 7-inch basketball player, LaMelo Ball.

The term became an internet sensation after gaining buzz through viral videos and memes that highlight NBA player LaMelo Ball.

“67” has since evolved from being just the height of a basketball player to being stripped of all meaning.

The phrase has become a popular call-and-response chant among Generation Alpha, who shout “six!” to prompt an answering cry of “seven!”

There’s also a “juggling” hand gesture that goes along with it.

When people, especially younger ones, are yelling it, they’re not just repeating a meme; they’re shouting a feeling.