 
Geo News

NASA loses contact with MAVEN spacecraft orbiting Mars since 2014 after 3I/ATLAS flyby

3I/ATLAS soared past Mars in October this year

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 12, 2025

NASA loses contact With MAVEN spacecraft orbiting Mars since 2014 after 3I/ATLAS flyby
NASA loses contact With MAVEN spacecraft orbiting Mars since 2014 after 3I/ATLAS flyby

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists are baffled after the agency lost contact with a spacecraft named Maven (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution) on December 6, 2025.

Maven, which had been orbiting Mars for more than a decade, ceased all communication with NASA ground stations before vanishing behind the red planet as part of its regular orbit.

NASA said teams were trying to determine the cause of the issue and assessing if Maven could be brought back online, adding, “More information will be shared once it becomes available.”

The spacecraft was launched in 2013 from Earth with a purpose to gather data from the red planet’s upper atmosphere and its interactions with the Sun.

Maven reached Martian orbit on September 21, 2014, and its disappearance could put an end to more than 10 years of critical scientific work.

The development comes after humanity's third recorded interstellar visitor 3I/ATLAS soared past Mars in October this year.

Maven was deployed on a new duty to create unique images of the passing comet on September 27, which proved highly useful for scientists to determine the chemical composition of the space rock.

Several online theories have emerged in the wake of new development, with one user claiming, writing, “The comet 3I/ATLAS took it,” while another chimed in, “Aliens got it.”

Other than Maven, NASA has deployed two other spacecraft, including The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, launched in 2005, and Mars Odyssey, launched in 2001, in the red planet’s orbit. 

More From Viral

Elon Musk reveals he now believes in God after years as an atheist
Elon Musk reveals he now believes in God after years as an atheist
New Nvidia software to help trace AI chips' location as US enforces Chip Security Act
New Nvidia software to help trace AI chips' location as US enforces Chip Security Act
Japan deploys ‘Monster Wolf' robots with glowing red eyes to stop bear attacks
Japan deploys ‘Monster Wolf' robots with glowing red eyes to stop bear attacks
THIS new malware is locking Android phones and demanding ransom: Details inside
THIS new malware is locking Android phones and demanding ransom: Details inside
FIFA World Cup 2026 travel fears grow over Trump's proposed five-year social media checks
FIFA World Cup 2026 travel fears grow over Trump's proposed five-year social media checks
Skydiver dangling 15,000 feet after parachute snags plane in terrifying viral video video
Skydiver dangling 15,000 feet after parachute snags plane in terrifying viral video