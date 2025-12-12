Timothée Chalamet sparks buzz with his childhoot rap persona

Timothée Chalamet deepens masked rapper mystery with shocking update

Timothée Chalamet left fans laughing during his recent appearance on Heart FM when he talked about his childhood rap persona, “Lil Timmy Tim.”



The 29-year-old actor, known for his roles in Dune and Wonka, revealed that as a teenager he used to film rap videos in his bedroom while wearing oversized hoodies.

He joked, “Little Timmy doesn’t quite have the same ring to it,” getting laughs from hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston.

The playful moment offered a rare glimpse of the actor’s lighter side, which fans do not often see in public interviews.

Chalamet also addressed the viral speculation linking him to masked rapper EsDeeKid, saying he had “no comment on that” but teasing that “all will be revealed in due time.”

He did not provide any further details about his personal life, keeping with his usual approach of maintaining privacy.

The brief but memorable interview highlighted A Complete Unknown star’s sense of humour and charm, showing that even with widespread attention and ongoing rumours, he can still share a light and playful moment with the audience.