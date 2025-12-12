 
Crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon faces 15 years' imprisonment over $40 billion collapse

Judge Engelmayer criticises Do Kwon for misleading investors who invested their life savings

December 12, 2025

Do Kwon, the cryptocurrency entrepreneur and the South Korean founder of the failed TerraUSD and Luna cryptocurrencies, has been sentenced to 15 years ' imprisonment for what U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer described as an “epic fraud” that resulted in an estimated loss of $40 billion.

During the sentencing in Manhattan federal court, Judge Engelmayer criticised Kwon for misleading investors who had invested their life savings in his cryptocurrencies.

Why is Do Kwon sentenced to 15-year jail term? 

Kwon, 34, co-founded Terraform Labs and previously pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to defraud and wire fraud. He also admitted to making false statements about a stablecoin designed to maintain a price of $1, which ultimately failed.

Kwon expressed regret in court, apologising to victims, including Ayyildiz Attila, who lost between $400,000 and $500,000. Attila described the detrimental effects of the collapse on his life, the BBC noted.

Prosecutors also outlined Kwon's intricate plans to inflate the value of his cryptocurrencies and argued for a prolonged jail term due to the significant harm caused by the collapse.

Kwon's defence requested a five-year sentence to allow him to return to South Korea, where he faces additional charges. It should be noted that he may seek a transfer abroad after serving half of his U.S. sentence.

In a separate civil case against him, Kwon agreed to pay an $80 million fine and be banned from crypto transactions as part of a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

