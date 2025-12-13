Kanye West, Bianca Censori make rare public appearance in Seoul

Kanye West, Bianca Censori continue to create buzz with their appearances

Kanye West and Bianca Censori stepped out together in Seoul for the launch of Censori's latest performance art project.

Their recent sighting marked one of the couple's rare joint public appearances this year.

The project is titled BIO POP and the event was staged as part of Censori's ongoing 'Domesticity' series.

It featured women in latex bodysuits contorted into the shapes of furniture, a provocative exploration of how domestic spaces shape identity and intimacy.

Bianca took to Instagram Story December 12 to put up photo of the couple.

Kim Kardashian's ex appeared in all-black suit and sunglasses.

On the other hand, the Australian model donned a nude latex bodysuit paired a cascading cream fringe.

She completed her look wearing nude pumps.

On her website the 30-year-old described the work as, "Domesticity is the mother of all revolutions, because all others trace back to it."

"A self-portrait in constraint: born in the domestic, the home moulds the body, the spirit and its roles," she added.

"Positions learned in private are worn in public. It is the first reliquary, holding rituals and heirlooms, inscribing both body and spirit with its codes. The domestic, turned uncanny, becomes the womb of the system—the site where intimacy, confinement, and identity are first inscribed."