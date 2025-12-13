Davina McCall calls for regular screenings after emotional hospital visit

Davina joined patient Stewart and his partner, Michelle at the clinic to discuss his battle with bowel cancer

Davina McCall became visibly emotional when a cancer patient at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge asked about her health during the Cancer Live segment for Stand Up To Cancer 2025 on Friday.

The TV presenter, 58, is still recovering from brain surgery to remove a benign tumour.

She had previously disclosed that she underwent another procedure three weeks ago after discovering a lump in her breast.

Davina joined patient Stewart and his partner, Michelle at the clinic to discuss his battle with bowel cancer.

Towards the end of their emotional chat, Davina appeared overwhelmed when Stewart paused to wish her well.

Holding back tears, she said: 'Can I just say, you asking me that, I can't believe that.'

She added: 'Can I just say something, I'm really good.' 'Good, that's what I like to hear,' Stewart replied, as Davina sweetly cupped the side of his face and thanked him for his kindness.

As he walked away with his partner, a tearful Davina, called after them: 'Have a great meeting, thank you. Happy Christmas both of you - love you.'

She also urged the public not to delay or skip their cancer screenings, stressing the importance of early checks.