 
Geo News

Kendall Jenner gives update on Christmas plans with family

Kendall Jenner’s family enjoys lavish Christmas party every year

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 14, 2025

Kendall Jenner’s family enjoys lavish Christmas party every year
Kendall Jenner’s family enjoys lavish Christmas party every year

Kendall Jenner is looking forward to spending Christmas with her family, despite going for an unusual plan this year.

The 30-year-old supermodel revealed that the Kardashian-Jenners are stepping away from their traditional extravaganza in favour of an intimate gathering like last year.

The Kardashians star shared that her family had already started planning ahead of time despite the smaller-scale celebration.

“It's pretty much the usual. Last year, we did a smaller Christmas Eve party, and it was super lovely. Usually, they're kind of these blowouts for the last, like, since I was born. But we're doing a smaller one again this year, and I'm really happy about it,” Kendall told People Magazine.

The socialite described the mood for this year’s party as “cosy vibes” similar to how the family spent their Thanksgiving this year, at Kylie Jenner’s house.

A few weeks ago, Kylie shared a series of pictures on her Instagram from their preparation for Thanksgiving dinner, showing Kendall chopping up vegetables, and herself stirring a pot, as well as Hailey Bieber’s infamous cinnamon rolls on their table.

More From Entertainment

Ray J fires back with shocking racketeering claims against Kim, Kris
Ray J fires back with shocking racketeering claims against Kim, Kris
Jeff Brazier to document family life with sons Bobby and Freddy
Jeff Brazier to document family life with sons Bobby and Freddy
Adam Peaty's parents accuse Gordon Ramsay's documentary of 'cashing in' on feud
Adam Peaty's parents accuse Gordon Ramsay's documentary of 'cashing in' on feud
Alison Hammond on why she and David Putman don't feel pressure to marry
Alison Hammond on why she and David Putman don't feel pressure to marry
Emma Mackey compares role in ‘Ella McCay' to ‘Narnia' White Witch
Emma Mackey compares role in ‘Ella McCay' to ‘Narnia' White Witch
Taylor Swift rewards Eras Tour crew with $197m bonus gesture
Taylor Swift rewards Eras Tour crew with $197m bonus gesture