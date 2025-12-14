Kendall Jenner gives update on Christmas plans with family

Kendall Jenner’s family enjoys lavish Christmas party every year

Kendall Jenner is looking forward to spending Christmas with her family, despite going for an unusual plan this year.

The 30-year-old supermodel revealed that the Kardashian-Jenners are stepping away from their traditional extravaganza in favour of an intimate gathering like last year.

The Kardashians star shared that her family had already started planning ahead of time despite the smaller-scale celebration.

“It's pretty much the usual. Last year, we did a smaller Christmas Eve party, and it was super lovely. Usually, they're kind of these blowouts for the last, like, since I was born. But we're doing a smaller one again this year, and I'm really happy about it,” Kendall told People Magazine.

The socialite described the mood for this year’s party as “cosy vibes” similar to how the family spent their Thanksgiving this year, at Kylie Jenner’s house.

A few weeks ago, Kylie shared a series of pictures on her Instagram from their preparation for Thanksgiving dinner, showing Kendall chopping up vegetables, and herself stirring a pot, as well as Hailey Bieber’s infamous cinnamon rolls on their table.