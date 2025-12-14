Meghan Markle marks victory in Hollywood with high-profile invite

Meghan Markle's Hollywood journey is not ending anytime soon, as she and Prince Harry made it to the guest list of a high-profile event.

In November, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made it to the headlines with their surprise appearance at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday despite reports that the couple had been rejected by the A-listers.

Speaking of it, PR expert Rhea Freeman shared that the invite for a high-profile event was a big win for the Sussexes, which proved that Hollywood is not "dumping" them.

She addressed the criticism, saying that "the fact they were invited and attended such a big event argues the opposite point - maybe they’re fully leaning into the Hollywood side of life…"

Moreover, Rhea advised Harry and Meghan to fully embrace life as celebrities, as their recent actions do not support their privacy plea.

"Personally, I feel that they should fully lean into the Hollywood side of life - embrace social media fully rather than just as and when it’s needed, and give people who want to like them a chance to get to know them better in a less edited way," she said to express.