What is ChatGPT's adults-only version, and when will it be released in 2026?

OpenAI is set to recapture the spotlight by introducing an adults-only version of ChatGPT in 2026, as confirmed by Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications.

ChatGPT's new “adult mode” will only launch once OpenAI successfully tests its age-prediction AI model, which would automatically filter content based on a user’s age.

As of now, the AI giant is assessing the model's effectiveness in several countries to ensure it can accurately identify users under 18.

When is ChatGPT's adult mode coming?

The adult-only version of ChatGPT will reportedly debut in the first quarter of 2026.

Unlike traditional websites that rely on age confirmation pop-ups, OpenAI is said to be seeking a more sophisticated approach for ChatGPT's adult mode. Its goal is to develop an AI model capable of inferring a user’s likely age through their behaviour and context, rather than simply asking for age verification.

Until OpenAI attains complete autonomy in this area, adult content will not be allowed in ChatGPT.

The announcement of the adult-only mode comes to corroborate some previous and ongoing rumours, especially following xAI's experiments with age-limited features.

What to expect from ChatGPT's adult version?

While nudity and explicit content could most likely be there, user interactions could involve topics currently deemed inappropriate, such as human sexuality, relationships, and mental health.

OpenAI's plans are aimed at offering a more nuanced and mature AI experience while adhering to legal and safety standards. The company recognises the complexities of age prediction, opting for behavioural interpretation over user-submitted data.

As the world is looking for greater scrutiny of online age verification, this adult mode in ChatGPT could set a new precedent for mature AI interactions if successful.