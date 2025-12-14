Queen Camilla, King Charles ‘quiet’ disagreement over key announcement

Queen Camilla has shown her full support to King Charles as stays determined about an important health decision, but behind the scenes, it’s a different story.

On Friday, the monarch had addressed the nation to uplift their spirits and shared the “good news” that the frequency of his treatment can be reduced. He credited his medical team, which he dubbed the “community of care”, that helped him in his cancer journey.

Buckingham Palace had shared how the monarch had been pleased by the positive reception of the news. Despite that, a report by The Sunday Times claims that Camilla wanted the diagnosis to remain private so that Charles could get treated “quietly”.

The update on Charles’s cancer treatment comes almost two years after his diagnosis. The Palace had officially made the announcement in February 2024 which had left the world in shock.

Although, time has proved to change Camilla’s mind over the matter. The source cited by the outlet suggest that “both of them now unequivocally think that being so open has been hugely positive”.

It is not the first time that Camilla’s disproval of her husband was laid bare. Reports had shared that the Queen Consort had a constant worry about her husband as he continued to take on royal duties and engagements.

The King had refused to slow don and Camilla commented that his recovery would be quicker is he “behaved himself” referring to the monarch’s workload.