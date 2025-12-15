Jamie Lee Curtis talks 45 years of friendship with Melanie Griffith: 'never knew'

Jamie Lee Curtis reminisces decades-long friendship with Melanie Griffith

Jamie Lee Curtis reflected on her friendship with Melanie Griffith celebrating 45 years of their strong bond.

Both stars came from famous families. Curtis is daughter of the late Janet Leigh and her father is the late Tony Curtis, while Griffiths is the daughter of Tippi Hedren and the late Peter Griffith.

Leigh and Hedren both starred in Alfred Hitchcock films, as Hitchcock was known for casting cool, elegant and often a blonde woman. Leigh starred in Psycho and Tippi Hedren starred in The Birds.

Despite the shared Hollywood legacy, Curtis explained they "never knew each other" until their early 20s.

The Freaky Friday star stepped out at the premiere of Ella McCay, where she spoke to the People magazine, raving about her friendship.

"We were daughters of Hitchcock Blondes, raised in Los Angeles, didn't know each other,” she said.

The actresses became friends when they worked together in 1981’s She’s in the Army Now.

"We were in a TV movie called She's In the Army Now … for ABC about women in the army and she and I were in it. And it was like that idea of meeting somebody and going like, 'Oh my God, where have you been my whole life?'" the Halloween icon recalls.

Curtis added, “And then we were party friends for quite a bit of [time] and had a lot of fun. We've known each other all these years, and we've reconnected in the last 10, 15 years in a much stronger way. And we're just dear friends, dear old friends."

Despite doing one film, Lee Curtis and Griffith remained close to each other all these years.

Lee Curtis is currently busy with press tours of Ella McCay, meanwhile, Griffith is gearing up for her film By Design theatrical release on February 13, 2026.