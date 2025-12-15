What happens to Andrew’s teddy bear collection after Royal Lodge exit

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor may have taken his exit from the royal fold rather well, but he is seemingly unsettled about the fate of his bedroom buddies as he packs up from Royal Lodge.

King Charles had not only stripped his disgraced brother off of his royal titles and honours, including his ‘Prince’ style title, but also started a formal process to evict him from the 30-room mansion Windsor property for which he had an “iron-clad” 75-year lease.

Sources have revealed to The Mail on Sunday that Andrew will be leaving his massive home for a “shoebox-sized” holding property on a remote part of King Charles’s private Norfolk estate, Sandringham.

Even though the move is a massive change for the ex-royal, Andrew is more concerned about how his teddies are going to cope with the change, as Royal Lodge was “their home, too”, according to a report by Heat World.

The insider claimed that he has humanised them and believes that they are his only companions. Moreover, this has also added to the suffering of the already-stressed staff who work under his strict rules and ridicule.

“It really seems like being forced to move has sent him into a full-on meltdown because he keeps telling people the bears won’t cope with the change, it’s like he’s transferring his own emotions onto them, the way a little kid would,” the source told the outlet.

Andrew has earned a reputation to be a hoarder, which is why the ex-royal’s move had been delayed. Given his obsession with the furry friends, it seems that the collection goes where Andrew goes.