Who are Rob Reiner's four children? —here's every detail you need to know

Rob Reiner, the acclaimed actor, director, and producer, was found dead on December 14, 2025, at his Brentwood, LA, home at the age of 78.

Reiner’s wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68, was also discovered dead at the scene, and authorities are treating both deaths as a homicide case, a thorough investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Rob, the son of acclaimed comedian Carl Reiner, kicked off his career in show business as a comedy writer in the 1960s, working as Steve Martin’s writing partner on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour in 1968 and ‘69.

Throughout his marriage life that spanned over 35 years, Rob didn’t quit directing, which resulted in masterpieces: “Misery,” “A Few Good Men,” “The American President,” “The Bucket List,” and “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.”

Rob Reiner was married twice and had a blended family of four children: Tracy, Jake, Nick, and Romy.

Tracy is the biological daughter of Penny Marshall and was adopted by her mother’s former husband, Rob Reiner.

He then had three biological children—Jake, Nick, and Romy—with his second wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

All of them have made their mark in acting, writing, and production, continuing the creative legacy of their parents.

Tracy Reiner—aged 61

As the eldest child, Tracy was born in 1964 and was adopted by Rob Reiner while he was married to her biological mother, Penny Marshall.

Tracy pursued a career as an actress and producer, with credits including When Harry Met Sally, A League of Their Own, and Apollo 13.

Although Tracy wasn’t Reiner’s biological daughter, she appeared with him publicly at times.

The Express Tribune once wrote, while highlighting Reiner’s love for his daughter, that he “consistently referred to Tracy as his daughter and remained closely involved in her life.”

Jake Reiner—aged 34

The eldest biological child of Rob and Michele Singer Reiner, Jake, was born in 1991.

He initially stepped into journalism, working as a reporter with the Houston-based channel KPRC Channel 2.

Besides, he also ventured into podcasting, hosting a podcast, The Incline: Dodgers Podcast, which spotlights Los Angeles Dodgers baseball broadcasts.

Jake, who once reflected on the career choice in an interview with the Houston Chronicle, said, “I just had a different passion, the passion for news.”

Nick Reiner—aged 32

Nick Reiner is the middle child of Rob and Michele, born in 1993.

He has been quite vocal about his past struggles with drug addiction and experiences of homelessness.

After spending time in rehab, he co-wrote the semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie in 2016, based on his own experiences, which was directed by none other than his father, Rob Reiner.

Romy Reiner—Aged 28

The youngest of the Reiner siblings, Romy Reiner, who was born in 1997, has forged a creative path as an actress, writer, producer, and artist.

She lists herself as “an artist, writer, actress, and model” on the casting platform Backstage, with appearances in projects like You People, Voices, and Born Again Virgin.