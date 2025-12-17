 
Geo News

Google, AI and content rankings: Cloudflare CEO points out internet's biggest problem

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince says 'Google sees 3.2 times more pages on the internet than OpenAI does'

By
Syed Saif Ul Hassan
|

December 17, 2025

Cloudflare CEO points out internets biggest problem
Cloudflare CEO points out internet's biggest problem

In this highly digitised world, mostly courtesy of the internet, the competition among countless content producers has long been affected by the repercussions of AI, which takes the organic traffic meant for web pages onto the summaries produced by AI offerings like Google's AI Summaries.

This predicament has intensified the race among web pages churning out all the information on a myriad of topics on the internet, an overwhelming amount of data on which generative AI tools rely.

While this problem with the internet's infrastructure and its data seems to remain for longer than one might expect, Matthew Prince, the co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare, the world's largest internet infrastructure company, has revealed the core of this internet woe, which he believes is keeping content creators from preventing their genuine content from falling prey to AI.

At a recent event with an international news outlet in San Francisco, Prince shared that his company has blocked over 400 billion requests from AI bots trying to access content for its customers since July 1.

Cloudflare CEO points out the internet's biggest problem

He says that the biggest problem of the internet is Google, which has committed to something inevitable for creators: "Google has combined their search crawler with their AI crawler."

This means that if a site blocks Google’s AI scraper, it also loses its visibility in Google search results.

This places content creators in a tough spot, as they want to protect their work from being used by AI models, but they also need to be visible in Google searches to reach their audience. 

“You can't opt out of one without opting out of both, which is a real challenge. Which is a real challenge,” Prince noted.

How much internet can Google see?

Regarding Google's accessibility to the extensive volume of information and data that exists online all over the world, Prince claimed that "Google sees 3.2 times more pages on the internet than OpenAI does. They see 4.6 times more than Microsoft does. They see 4.8 times more than Meta and Anthropic do."

Since July 2024, Cloudflare has provided tools for customers to stop these AI bots from scraping their content.

Cloudflare announced a "Content Independence Day" initiative in July, aimed at blocking AI crawlers from accessing creators' work unless the AI companies pay for it.

The company reported that 416 billion AI bot requests have been blocked since July 1, 2025.

The internet geek was of the view that it shouldn't be acceptable for a company to use its past dominance to control the future market.

More From Viral

Is Nick Reiner Innocent? Questions emerge after sister did not name him as prime suspect
Is Nick Reiner Innocent? Questions emerge after sister did not name him as prime suspect
Duke of Marlborough, relative of Diana, Princess of Wales, accused of intentional strangulation
Duke of Marlborough, relative of Diana, Princess of Wales, accused of intentional strangulation
Second near mid-air collision with USAF jet reported near Venezuela
Second near mid-air collision with USAF jet reported near Venezuela
Trump Venezuela blockade sends global oil prices soaring over 2%
Trump Venezuela blockade sends global oil prices soaring over 2%
Who is Lil Toro? Find out how viral stabbing rumors fuel Northern California rapper's alleged death
Who is Lil Toro? Find out how viral stabbing rumors fuel Northern California rapper's alleged death
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Everything you need to know
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Everything you need to know