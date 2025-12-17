King Charles, Prince William, Harry's childhood secrets revealed in new video

It won't be wrong to call King Charles' beloved Highgrove estate Gloucestershire as a horticultural haven.

King Charles might have many secrets, but a few of them have very pleasant surprise for the royal fans.

In a new video, released by the Highgrove Garden Instagram feed on Tuesday, the glorious garden reveales some secrets of King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Charles willingly adored his Gloucestershire estate, Highgrove, and one of its big highlights is the award-winning garden. It's a maze of wonder with lots of surprises along the way.

The stunning clips also revealed secrets of the two royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood.

The video shows the William and Harry's treehouse with a thatched roof, which was a built for William's 7th birthday in 1989 and is affectionately named Hollyrood after Holyrood House.

Other highlights were a temple, a serene water feature, and plenty of perfectly manicured hedges. One of the lesser-seen features was a wall with stone heads perched on top.

In a post from the archives, shared in 2018, the Highgrove team explained the meaning behind these head and shoulder sculptures.

The post read: "Something you might not know about the #Royal #Gardens at Highgrove is that numerous busts of people who've influenced The Prince of Wales's life are placed there, from famous composers to environmental activists, in a display known as the 'Wall of Worthies'."

Elsewhere in the garden, there is a life-sized tribute to his beloved pet dog, Tigga, who died in 2002.

The pooch was put down at the age of 18 after suffering from the effects of old age, and the monarch was said to be "very sad" about it. The King, who was the Prince of Wales at the time, commissioned an artist to create a sculpture of his dog for his garden.