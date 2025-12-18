Timothée Chalamet honours Susan Boyle, singer reacts

Susan Boyle reacts to Timothée Chalamet calling her ''

Susan Boyle is reacting with gratitude after Timothée Chalamet named her as one of his biggest British heroes, a moment the singer described as deeply moving and humbling.

The Scottish star, who rose to global fame in 2009 on Britain’s Got Talent, said it was “so incredibly touching” to hear the Hollywood actor speak so warmly about her.

Chalamet included Boyle among a personal list of British greats while speaking to BBC News, placing her alongside figures such as Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, David and Victoria Beckham, and underground rapper Fakemink.

Reflecting on Boyle’s unforgettable audition, Chalamet said, “She dreamt bigger than all of us. Who wasn't moved by that?”

He was referring to her performance of I Dreamed A Dream from Les Misérables, which stunned judges and viewers and quickly became a viral sensation.

Boyle responded by saying she was “very flattered” by the recognition.

Looking back on that life-changing moment, she added, “Those early days were quite something, and to know that moment meant something to you all these years on truly humbles me.”

She went on to share a message of encouragement, saying, “We all start somewhere, with a dream and a bit of hope, don't we? We should all dream big!”

In a heartfelt note directed at the actor, Boyle added, “I wish you every success as you continue to dream your own dream. Thank you for your kindness and for remembering that moment so fondly. With love, Susan.”

Chalamet made the comments while promoting his new film Marty Supreme.

As part of the promotion, he has been gifting branded jackets to cultural and sporting figures he considers true greats.

So far, those names have included singer Frank Ocean, former NFL star Tom Brady, and Barcelona football prodigy Lamine Yamal.

When asked by BBC entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson which British personalities he admired most, Boyle’s name stood out as a surprising but meaningful choice.

Chalamet recalled that he was just 13 years old when Boyle’s audition aired, describing the moment as unforgettable.

“I remember that like it was yesterday,” he said. “That was like the advent of YouTube, you know.”

More than a decade later, Boyle’s dream continues to resonate, proving its lasting impact across generations and borders.