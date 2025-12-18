Viral Pentagon pizza surge sparks Venezuela strike buzz online: here's everything you need to know

A sudden spike in pizza orders near the Pentagon has generated buzz online amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, fueling rumors of a possible strike.

In a dramatic move, local pizza shops are experiencing an unusual surge in orders on Wednesday, coinciding with heightened tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela.

As per social media reports, Wise Guy Pizza (a digital portal tracking the Pentagon Pizza area) in Arlington claimed to be busier than usual around the closing time, while nearby Domino’s and Papa John’s saw sales spikes of 182% and 313% over normal levels, respectively.

Online buzz about a potential U.S. action in Venezuela surged alongside traffic to the "Pentagon Pizza Report."

Netizens react

The moment posts about the Pentagon Pizza surge started emerging on social media, it quickly grabbed the attention of the netizen, which fueled the debate.

One such user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Well, here we go. The pizza demand is usually a pretty good indicator something is about to go down.”

“Pizza spikes near Pentagon signal ops surge. Trump is blockading sanctioned VZ oil tankers to cut Maduro’s drug terror cash. Follow the money,” added another.

“Is Trump going to lose his FIFA Peace Prize?” quipped the third one.

A fourth user predicted the war's end by Christmas, commenting, "And another for the war to end. I predict it will be over by Christmas and we can bring our troops home."

The surge coincided with speculation of U.S. military action, following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a naval blockade and a regional troop buildup.

The social media buzz hinting at an imminent strike triggered some residents to stockpile supplies.

The Pentagon, however, quickly quashed any plans for immediate action. Officials clarified that military food services were running as usual with no special deliveries, suggesting the spike was an outcome of local demand, not an impending operation.

Here's a look at the theory driving the speculation on social media.

Pentagon Pizza Theory explained

The current Pentagon Pizza surge stems from an informal theory—often called the ‘Pentagon Pizza Index’ or ‘Pizza Meter’—that indicates a sudden spike in fast-food orders near key government sites like the Pentagon can signal a looming international crisis.

The theory suggests these spikes frequently precede major events. Its origins trace to 1990, when Washington Domino's franchise owner Frank Meeks shared his observations with the Los Angeles Times, noting a curious pattern of late-night pizza orders near government buildings.

For context, the CIA on August 1, 1990, reportedly ordered 21 pizzas, and the following day Iraq invaded Kuwait, sparking the Gulf War. Meeks also cited a similar surge during Bill Clinton's impeachment hearings in December 1998.