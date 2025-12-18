Sarah Ferguson faces fresh identity crisis after Duchess title stripped

Sarah Ferguson may be no stranger to reinvention, but losing the Duchess of York title has reportedly hit hard.

A source told Gb News that the former royal is “in a very bad way” following the removal of the York titles, describing the moment as emotionally bruising even for someone long accustomed to life outside the Firm.

Still, those close to Ferguson insist resilience remains her trademark.

“She’ll dust herself down and attempt to reinvent herself again somehow,” the insider said suggesting the familiar Fergie comeback may already be in motion.

The comments came as Sarah and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, stepped back into the public eye for the first time since the title change.

The pair were seen attending the christening of their granddaughter, Athena, on Thursday morning.

This intimate baptism was held at the Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace, with Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, hosting close family and friends to celebrate the arrival of their second daughter.

The ceremony marked the former Duke and Duchess of York’s first outing at a royal function since they lost their York titles in October, following renewed scrutiny over their past links to Jeffrey Epstein.

While the occasion was intimate by design, their presence was widely seen as a carefully measured return to public view.

Princess Beatrice and her husband, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed baby Athena earlier this year after she arrived several weeks ahead of schedule in January.

The christening, held months later than expected, was reportedly postponed amid the fallout surrounding Athena’s grandparents.

Sources say Beatrice has remained particularly close to her mother throughout the turbulence, leaning on Sarah Ferguson as headlines swirled.

Her relationship with her father, however, is understood to have grown more strained, reflecting the wider consequences of the scandal on family dynamics.

True to form, Andrew kept firmly out of the spotlight on the day, avoiding photographers and steering clear of any official images taken at the event.