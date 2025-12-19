 
Holly Ramsay shares 'winter wonderland' snaps as Adam Peaty's mum turns 60

The couple's wedding has been overshadowed by claims that Adam's parents were excluded from key celebrations

December 19, 2025

Caroline previously admitted the last 12 months had been among the most difficult of her life
Holly Ramsay ignored her fiancé' Adam Peaty's mum's 60th birthday on Thursday, and instead enjoyed a lavish trip to Lapland as their family feud continues. 

The couple are excited for their big day as they prepare to exchange vows in Bath just days after Christmas.

However, despite the positive developments in their love lives, their wedding has become the centre of controversy after it was revealed that the pair had banned Adam's family from celebrations, with his father reportedly not even invited to his stag do.

Caroline was also not invited to her daughter-in-law's hen-party. 

And while the Peaty family celebrated the milestone birthday back in the UK, Holly slipped into a stylish red ski-suit for a series of snowy Instagram snaps.

She stood in the freezing snow with picturesque views behind her and captioned the post: 'Winter Wonderland'. 

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Caroline confirmed her birthday as she shared a number of tributes from family members. What caught fans' attention was that Adam was notably absent from the birthday messages posted publicly. 

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Caroline admitted the last 12 months had been among the most difficult of her life, but vowed to bounce back in the new year.

