Russia surprisingly welcomes EU's $105b loan to Ukraine?

Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic will not contribute to the loan

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 19, 2025

The European Union (EU) has agreed to give a hefty $105 billion loan to Ukraine amid its war against Russia without using Russia's frozen assets.

EU Council President Antonio Costa announced that they will provide interest-free loans to the war-torn country to meet its military and economic needs. The lenders decided borrow cash for loan instead of using frozen Russian assets.

The decision was welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy, who said, “This significant support from our partners truly strengthens our resilience,” adding, “This is a financial security guarantee for Ukraine for the coming years.”

Costa didn’t share details about the source of funding while announcing: “We have a deal. We committed, we delivered.”

According to AlJazeera, the announced loan will be separate from another EU funding plan that would use Russia’s frozen assets.

Surprisingly, the decision was also welcomed by the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for investment ⁠and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kirill wrote, “Major BLOW to EU ​warmongers led ‌by failed Ursula — voices of reason in the EU ‌BLOCKED the ILLEGAL use ‌of Russian ⁠reserves to fund Ukraine,” adding, “Law and sanity won”.

Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic will not contribute to the loan for Ukraine despite being part of the EU. 

