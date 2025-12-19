TikTok Awards 2025: complete list of winners revealed—here's every detail you need to know

At the debut TikTok Awards 2025, top content creators across genres—including dance, music, sports, fashion, education, and entertainment—all gathered under one roof for a dazzling night in Hollywood.

TikTok Awards 2025 featured all the viral buzz that erupted on the platform this year, from the Labubu dolls craze to a giant selfie challenge, skits, and viral reenactments.

Who stole the show at US TikTok Awards 2025?

The inaugural U.S. TikTok Awards 2025 aired live on TikTok and Tubi from the Hollywood Palladium on December 18, hosted by La La Anthony.

The event honored the platform’s top creators, with major awards presented across 14 categories.

Nominees ranged from veteran influencers like Bretman Rock to finalists for Creator of the Year, such as Alix Earle and Keith Lee. Artists like Laufey and Ravyn Lenae also earned accolades.

The TikTok Awards 2025 featured hosts like Jordan Chiles, Patrick Starrr, and Trixie Mattel with a dazzling performance by Ciara.

Fan voting took place directly in the TikTok app from November 18 to December 12, and the ceremony was streamed live on TikTok and Tubi, the event's official streaming partners.

Complete list of TikTok Awards 2025 winners revealed

The TikTok Awards 2025 have revealed their winners, celebrating standout talent in multiple categories.

Creator of the Year: Keith Lee

Video of the Year: Bretman Rock

Rising Star of the Year: Caleb Hearon

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Alex Warren

Storyteller of the Year: Tineke Younger

Muse of the Year: Paris Hilton

TikTok for Good Award: Zach and Pat Valentine

My Show Is On Award: Dayane Chrissel

MVP of the Year: Mariah Rose

Okay Slay Award: Katie Fang

I Was Today Years Old Award: Law By Mike

Immediately Added to Cart Award: KlothesMinded

CapCut Creator of the Year: Recider