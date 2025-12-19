Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release surprise video alongside holiday cards

Harry and Meghan release their holiday card 2025 amid some major changes

The Sussexes’ holiday card is officially here as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle implement some major changes.

On Friday, December 19, the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes revealed their Christmas cards; as always, they released one for the public and another meant for close family and friends. But this time, they surprised fans with an additional festive video published on their newly re-named Archewell Philanthropies (previously Archewell Foundation).

“On behalf of the Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Archewell, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year,” the accompanying read.

The video featured clips from various Archewell initiatives, but one moment stood out as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet appeared during a Thanksgiving-related community outing in Los Angeles.

The siblings joined their parents as Archewell partnered with Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles to prepare meals for those in need. In the footage, 6-year-old-Archie and 4-year-old Lilibet could be seen helping with food preparation and pushing a trolley alongside Meghan and Harry. Meghan previously shared glimpses of the same outing to her Instagram last month.

Apart from spreading holiday cheer, the video also serves to increase the Sussex children's involvement in Archewell's initiatives, which is a major reason for its recent name change.

As Harry and Meghan explained, "This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family."

Shortly after releasing the video, the couple also shared a separate holiday card featuring a photo of the two of them at the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler. Unlike last year, Archie and Lilibet were not pictured.

The children last appeared on their parents’ holiday card in December 2024, when a candid photo showed them running toward Meghan and Harry.