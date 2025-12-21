 
Geo News

Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket explosion endangers three passenger planes

U.S. officials confirmed that three passenger flights were in jeopardy when Starship test flight exploded

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 21, 2025

Elon Musks SpaceX rocket explosion endangers three passenger planes
Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket explosion endangers three passenger planes

In an unfortunate development surrounding Elon Musk's foray to explore life beyond Earth, a recent SpaceX test flight rocket explosion endangered several passenger jets flying over the Caribbean.

Occurred less than ten minutes after it lifted off, the seventh Starship test flight posed a serious threat to air traffic, with U.S. officials confirming that three passenger flights were in jeopardy during the incident.

Endangered U.S. flights include a JetBlue plane destined for San Juan, carrying a total of 450 passengers across the three affected aircraft.

The crew of the JetBlue aircraft was informed that their flight would be “at your own risk” due to the potential for scattered debris from the explosion, which prompted the pilot to make a critical decision: navigate through the rocket debris or risk running out of fuel over the ocean.

According to The US Sun, air traffic controllers rushed to establish a temporary no-fly zone as they struggled to ensure the safety of the three packed passenger flights.

When instructed to declare an emergency landing, one pilot responded with a “Mayday” call.

In addition to the JetBlue flight, an Iberia Airlines flight and a private jet met with similar challenges.

Fortunately, all three planes landed safely despite declaring fuel emergencies, although controllers intervened to prevent two planes from coming too close to each other.

Falling debris from the concerned SpaceX rocket was captured on camera shortly after the test flight, and the FAA reported that SpaceX failed to immediately notify air traffic controllers about the incident.

In February, an investigation was initiated by the FAA into how debris from such explosions can be managed.

More From Viral

Galaxy Z Flip 8 tipped to be Samsung's best flip phone with THIS Exynos chip
Galaxy Z Flip 8 tipped to be Samsung's best flip phone with THIS Exynos chip
Gemini to replace Google Assistant on Android in 2026: What it means for Android users
Gemini to replace Google Assistant on Android in 2026: What it means for Android users
Winter solstice arrives: Everything to know about shortest day, longest night of 2025
Winter solstice arrives: Everything to know about shortest day, longest night of 2025
Will Nick Reiner's schizophrenia help him ‘escape'? How California insanity defense works
Will Nick Reiner's schizophrenia help him ‘escape'? How California insanity defense works
How likely is AI to replace human workforce? Here's what Bank of England governor thinks
How likely is AI to replace human workforce? Here's what Bank of England governor thinks
Mystery video stream on White House website under investigation: Here's what happened
Mystery video stream on White House website under investigation: Here's what happened