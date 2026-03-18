 
Geo News

NASA scientists baffled by mysterious deep-space signal detected 8 billion light-years away

The signal itself contains four distinct components

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 18, 2026

NASA scientists baffled by mysterious deep-space signal detected 8 billion light-years away
NASA scientists baffled by mysterious deep-space signal detected 8 billion light-years away

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists are baffled after receiving a mysterious signal from an unknown source in deep space.

A MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa, featuring 64 antennas, detected the radio signal from a violently merging galaxy more than 8 billion light-years away.

According to the Daily Mail, the signal was detected to be a hydroxyl megastar, which is a giant last in space. A very strong signal of radio waves is generated after the collision of galaxies full of gas molecules.

The system dubbed HATLAS J142935.3-002836 is the most distant, nearly halfway across the universe, megastar ever detected by NASA.

A postdoctoral researcher at the University of Pretoria Manamela explained that as the radio waves traveled toward Earth, they did not move through empty space alone. Instead, they were amplified by another galaxy positioned directly along their path.

“This galaxy acts like a lens, similar to a droplet of water on a window,” he said, adding, “Its mass bends the surrounding space-time and magnifies whatever passes through it.”

In simple terms, the radio signal was strengthened by what scientists describe as a cosmic telescope before it was detected by the powerful MeerKAT radio telescope, leading to what he called a remarkably fortunate discovery.

The signal itself contains four distinct components, suggesting it originates from multiple regions within the same galaxy system.

At least two of these regions appear to be strongly magnified by gravitational lensing, making the signal more than ten times brighter than it would normally appear.

This added amplification made it possible for the MeerKAT radio telescope to detect the signal, even though it comes from more than 8 billion light-years away.

US April 2026 visa bulletin in out: See latest green card priority dates
US April 2026 visa bulletin in out: See latest green card priority dates
Who is Ali Larijani? Why his death changes everything for Iran
Who is Ali Larijani? Why his death changes everything for Iran
Xbox store update accidentally leaks GTA 6 timeline? Here's what fans found
Xbox store update accidentally leaks GTA 6 timeline? Here's what fans found
NYC fire: FDNY responds to Midtown Manhattan blaze near St Patrick's Day Parade 2026
NYC fire: FDNY responds to Midtown Manhattan blaze near St Patrick's Day Parade 2026
Meteor streaks across sky, triggers sonic boom in Ohio, Pennsylvania
Meteor streaks across sky, triggers sonic boom in Ohio, Pennsylvania
Joe Kent resigns: Who is Joseph Kent, why did National Counterterrorism Center chief step down?
Joe Kent resigns: Who is Joseph Kent, why did National Counterterrorism Center chief step down?
Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick's Day 2026
Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick's Day 2026
Who was Len Deighton? Spy novelist behind iconic 'The Ipcress File' dies aged 97
Who was Len Deighton? Spy novelist behind iconic 'The Ipcress File' dies aged 97